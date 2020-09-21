APC Was Meant To Win Edo Election, I Don’t Know What Happened At The Last Minute – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday, September 21, 2020, said he was surprised at the outcome of the Edo guber polls which held on Saturday, September 19.

El-Rufai said he was shocked at the loss of the All Progressive Congress in the recently concluded Edo State Governorship Election, adding that three weeks to the election, polls indicated that the APC was set to win.

However, on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election and Governor of the state for the next four years.

El-Rufai spoke as a guest on Sunrise Daily on Channels TV.

“We would have loved to win,” El-Rufai said. “Quite frankly I was optimistic.

“Up to three weeks ago, the polls indicated that we were going to win. I don’t know what happened in the last two, three weeks of the campaign.

“As you know, a large number of voters make up their minds in the last two weeks of an election. Many voters decide, no matter what happens, this is how I am voting. But most people want to wait and watch and make up their minds in the last two weeks.

“Three weeks ago, the polls clearly showed that APC was going to win, but the results came out differently from what we expected.”

El-Rufai, however, commended how the election played out and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his policy of non-interference in elections.

“The election was reasonably decent,” he said. “We were all worried about violence; there was very little violence or none at all. So Obaseki has won, that’s it. You can’t go into an election without adverting your mind to the possibility of losing.

“And one thing President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has always done is to say that there must be a free and fair election and the people’s choice must prevail.

“And the President has never used what is called Federal Might that other governments have used in the past to steal elections. We always insist that everyone should go and pitch to the people and may the best man win. And we can live with it.”

