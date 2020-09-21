APC Women salutes Senator Oluremi Tinubu at 60

Women of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has Congratulated the former First Lady of Lagos state and the senator representing Lagos central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she marks her 60th birth anniversary.

In a statement signed by Hon. Stella Okotete Member, National APC Caretaker and Extra ordinary Convention Planning Committee (Women Representative) , she stated that the Senator has demonstrated leadership in every facet of her life’s endeavour as a woman, wife, mother, lawmaker and a progressive grassroots politician and mobiliser.

The statement further describes her as a stabilising force and strong pillar of support to her husband and the APC at large. She commended Senator Remi Tinubu for her impactful and visionary leadership, which she said has led to political stability and development of not only her ward; Central Senatorial District but also that of Lagos State, the South West and the Federal Republic of Nigeria in general.

She prayed that God should continue to strengthen her in the years ahead with good health and wisdom that would enable her continue in her role in nation building and an advocate for women’s rights, empowerment and emancipation.

Her statement reads in parts:”On behalf of the entire APC women in Nigeria, I congratulate you on this landmark 60th birthday celebration. We are proud of you and the leadership you have provided over the years as a former First Lady in Lagos state and as a three-term Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; making beneficial laws for the people and fighting the cause of women across the entire country.

“I want to seize this auspicious occasion of your 60th Birthday to salute your uncommon courage and leadership acumen. Over the years, you have proven to be a dogged advocate and defender of what is just, fair and equitable. You are one of the pillars of our democracy and you have paid your dues in inspiring and mentoring women politically across the divides, and we are counting on you to continue to lead and render selfless service to your people and the country.

We pray that the Almighty God would grant you many more years of good health, strength and wisdom in all your future endeavours “.