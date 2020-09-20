APCON partners NILDS on legislative branding

By Afolabi Idowu

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in partnership with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has concluded plans to rebrand the nation’s legislative arm.

Giving this hint at the weekend was the Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo. Dr. Fadolapo who led a delegation from APCON and Brandmark Communications Limited on a courtesy call to the Director General, Prof. Abubakar O. Suleiman and management of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), said the visit was to review the extent of progress made on the proposed collaboration by the two federal government agencies to further deepen democracy in Nigeria and legislative branding.

Other areas of mutual interest covered in their discussion includes re-branding and Integrated Marketing Communications support for the legislative arm of the government through the institute, IMC training and education, the APCON boss said.

Responding, Prof. Suleiman stated that NILDS is a capacity building and think tank organ for legislators in Nigeria and indeed the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond.

He noted that the expansion of the mandate of the Institute has made it necessary for the institute to collaborate with civil society organisations and other arms of government to further deepen democracy in the country.

While expressing his thanks to the NILDS boss, Fadolapo noted the importance of the legislative arm of the government and the efforts of the Federal Government in establishing a positive and distinct reputation for trustworthiness and a positive set of values for all government arms and agencies.

In attendance at the meeting were Head, Abuja Zonal Operations, APCON, Mallam Ahmed Yelwa, Head of Legal and Executive Assistant to the Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Chukwudi Ezeaba, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu and Mr. Chidiebere Onwumere both of Brandmark Communications Limited for APCON and Director, Special Duties, Dr. Adeyemi Fajingbesi, Director, Democratic Studies, Dr. Adewale Aderemi, Head, Bills and Legislative Drafting, Professor Yusuf Arowosaye, Acting Director, Training and International Cooperation, Hajia Amina Bibi-Farouk and Special Assistant to the DG on Administration, Alhaji Sarafadeen Alabelewe for NILDS.