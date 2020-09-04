Aptech Career Quest – The biggest career fair for Nigerian students to secure a UK Scholarship

~in association with Middlesex University, London~



Aptech Computer Education will be hosting its 12th edition of Aptech Career Quest in October 2020. With an annual participation of over 5000 students, Aptech Career Quest is ready to attract an even bigger audience online this year.

The 12th edition of Aptech Career Quest in association with Middlesex University, London will be held online through a series of live webinars on 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 13th and 14th October 2020 for students from all over Nigeria. The webinars would be conducted by industry experts from Middlesex University, London, and Aptech.

Glimpse of previous Aptech Career Quest event conducted in Nigeria.

Middlesex University, London is a prestigious university in UK with more than a century old legacy in imparting quality education. With 40,000 students worldwide and 25,000 students in London, Middlesex University, London boasts of a diverse student community with students from over 140 countries.

Today, with campuses in London, Dubai, Malta, and Mauritius, Middlesex University delivers world-class education to students from across the globe.

Middlesex University, London Campus

Aptech Career Quest is a one stop solution for a student’s career needs. It gives one a chance to gain an insight of the I.T. industry along with career guidance to choose a successful career. Aptech Career Quest introduces students to our flagship career programs – Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) and Aptech Certified Network Specialist (ACNS).

On completion, these career programs give students a chance to study abroad at any of the campuses of Middlesex University, London. This helps students to save higher on money and time to pursue an international degree.

Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Head – International Business addressing students at previous Aptech Career Quest

Commenting on the huge opportunity for students, Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Head – International Business said, ‘Aptech Career Quest in association with Middlesex University, London is a pathway for a dream degree and successful career. This year we are going to conduct online webinars so that the students don’t lose this opportunity during the pandemic lockdown.

We intend on bringing the best of industry experts to guide the students and show them a path towards career success. Aptech has always believed in empowering through technology and Career Quest is one such initiative that stands true to our mission’.

There’s a lucky draw in store for the students as well. On enrolling with Aptech and attending the free Live Webinar, students stand a chance to win up to 50% scholarship for pursuing international education.

Student awarded Scholarship at Aptech Career Quest 2019 by Middlesex University representatives.



So, students must not miss out on this golden opportunity of studying at the prestigious Middlesex University, London and register for the free webinars on any of the dates – 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 13th or 14th October 2020.

About Aptech



With over three decades of strong experience in the training and skilling, Aptech is a pioneer in the education and training business with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 800 centres across 40 countries, Aptech has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment and pre-school segment amongst others.

Aptech has 20 years of glorious presence in Nigeria with over 30 centers across major cities like Abuja, Lagos,



Ibadan, Kano, Kaduna, Calabar, Uyo, Awka, Ota, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Asaba, Abeokuta, Owerri and many more.

For further information please visit- www.aptech-ng.com/careerquest2020 and write to us at enquiry@aptech-ng.com