Aptech Career Quest – your pathway to a UK degree

Aptech Computer Education presents Career Quest in association with Middlesex University, London to empower the youth in Nigeria with technology skills. Started in 2009, this is the 12th edition of Aptech Career Quest and it is back with a bang. Aptech Career Quest is going digital this year so as to ensure the safety of students during the pandemic times. Career Quest has helped build numerous careers and given students the opportunity to study abroad with scholarships.

Excitement is in the air as students register for this career extravaganza online. Aptech Career Quest is a series of webinars conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, and 13th October 2020. These webinars will educate students about the industry trends, offer career guidance, and introduce students about Aptech’s flagship programs namely Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) and Aptech Certified Network Specialist (ACNS).

Upon completion of any of the above-mentioned programs, students stand a chance to pursue a degree in BSc. IT from Middlesex University, London. Middlesex University has a century-old legacy of excellence and has trained 40,000 students worldwide and 25,000 students in London. It has campuses in London, Dubai, Mauritius, and Malta. Thus, an Aptech Diploma can essentially become a pathway to a UK degree for the students.

That's not it! Students attending Aptech Career Quest can win up to 50% scholarship on UK degree through a lucky draw. The scholarship will help you realise your dreams of studying abroad at minimal cost, thus saving a lot of money.





Commenting on his experience with Aptech, a Nigerian student Chibuzo Okechukwu said, ‘Aptech shows us that we have a lot of options. We get scholarships to pursue a course at Middlesex University, London. They helped and guided us all the way to pursue our degree. The faculty is supportive and ensures that we understand the concepts through in-depth training and projects. I’d like to thank the entire team of Aptech for nurturing us and making us in-demand professionals. ”

Commenting on his experience with Aptech, a Nigerian student, Emmnuel Olajide Muhammad, who graduated from Middlesex University, Dubai after studying at Aptech said, “Aptech has played an integral role in helping me realise my dream to study abroad. I completed ADSE (Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering) and then pursued my final year at Middlesex University, Dubai. The experience was amazing. I received all the support and guidance from Aptech and Middlesex in realising my career dreams. Thanks to Career Quest.”

It is a career milestone to graduate from a prestigious place and it boosts your career. Aptech gives you the wings to soar high in your career and make a place for yourself in the industry. Career Quest gives you that amazing chance to realise your dreams and make it big in life.

One more student, Martins Oigiagbe Akioya, who graduated from Middlesex University, Malta said, “Career Quest has been instrumental in showing me my path to an international degree. I pursued a degree in I.T. from Middlesex University, Malta after completing my Diploma from Aptech. It’s been very rewarding and great. I’d recommend Aptech to everyone who wants to make a career in IT.”

Talking about the extraordinary opportunity for the students, Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Head – International Business, assets, “Aptech Career Quest has been conducted successfully since more than a decade. With industry experts and informative webinars, we aim to encourage students to pursue an in-demand career in Information Technology. Our alliance with Middlesex University, London makes it possible for our students to study in UK. We strive to empower the youth with an opportunity to make it big in the I.T. industry through Career Quest. A power-packed webinar for a power-packed career is what we deliver.”

Aptech Career Quest is a golden opportunity for all those who dream to study abroad and escalate their career. Aptech Career Quest will be conducted on 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th and 13th October 2020.

Rush to register at http://www.aptech-ng.com/careerquest2020 on the date of your choice.