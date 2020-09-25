Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, proves mettle discussing penis, erection matters

Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, gave his colleagues a bellyful of laughter on live television after he took exception to a comment by a Ghanaian police commander who told his officers to reduce their “sexual rounds.”

Ahead of Ghana’s general election in December, Afful Boakye-Yiadom, the Accra Region Commander of the Ghana Police Service, on Monday advised police officers on election duty to “eat well and reduce their sexual rounds” in order to save energy for their assignment.

Mr Abati, a former presidential spokesperson, did not take kindly to the advice.

“I think it’s phallocentric, it smacks of phallophobia and it’s an attack on the erection industry because there is an industry called the erection industry,” he told his co-anchors during Arise TV’s flagship programme, The Morning Show, during the week.

“And the thing is that the male organ has always been vilified. The Greeks and the Romans, they venerated it, they worshipped it.”

Mr Abati went on to reel out authors and books on the male organ and frowned on the “assault on the erection industry.”

There is a book, The History of the Penis, and there is another book by Tom Hickman God’s Doodle: ‘The Life and Times of the Penis”. But what has been established is the position held by David Friedman in his book “A Mind Of Its Own” (also on the penis). He concluded in the book The Cultural History of the Penis that the male organ has a mind of its own.

“So I don’t know how this police chief is invading people’s privacy on the basis of just a statement that has not been tested scientifically. We can take that on a lighter note but as an assault on the erection industry, that’s not part of police work.

“Is he going to say the same thing about female policewomen in Ghana? Are they not going to be part of the election?”

As funny as his presentations appeared to his three co-anchors who laughed throughout, Mr Abati remained serious and undistracted as if treating a serious intellectual matter.

As the former presidential adviser concluded his remark, one co-anchor told him jokingly, “Reuben Abati, God will judge you for saying all of this and keeping a straight face.”

Mr Abati’s performance also appeared to have impressed a number of watchers of the show.

Emeka Oparah, a top executive at Airtel Nigeria posted on Facebook, “Walahi Reuben Abati is an all-rounder, all-weather. Take a listen…and hear him talk about the Phallucentric, Phalluphobia, vilification and veneration of the Penis. Then he talks about the Erection Industry.

“He references three books on the subject in less than 10 seconds namely “The History of the Penis”, “The life and times of the Penis” by Tom Hickman and “A mind of its own: A Cultural History of the Penis” by David Friedman.

“All the vibration is because of a comic relief by a Ghanaian Police Chief warning his men to eat well and avoid many “rounds of sex” so as to stay fit to work during the upcoming General Elections (ERECTIONS) in Ghana!”

Chibuike Allison, who commented below Mr Oparah’s post said, “Very hilarious….yet very sensible. A great subject worth studying by anyone who would want to know why the erection industry is very important to men as well as women.”

Frank Odili added, “And he said all this too with a straight face as if he was delivering a serious lecture. I am going to look for those books.”

