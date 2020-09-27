Army continues clearance of bandit camps in Katsina, North West

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigerian Army under operation Sahel sanity on Sunday continued its clearance operations by destroying bandit camps that littered Katsina and the North West region as well as arrest several number of bandits, rescue victims and recovered rustle cows and other properties

Acting Director of Defense Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement at Army Super 4 camp, Faskari, Katsina State, described the clearance operations as fulfillment of mandate handed down to the army to clear all criminal elements in the North West zone

He disclosed the troops arrested Abdullahi Lawal and Bala Saidu at Sabon Layi and Dandume in connection with their involvement in selling of rustled cattle for bandits, while another bandit named: Abdullahi Musa of with at Giginyu village, Batsari, was also arrested

Also, one Amadu Saleh and Shaibu Ibrahim were arrested by troops at Madachi and Maigora villages, after preliminary investigations confirmed that the suspects were involved in illicit dealings and supplies of logistics to bandits.

Furthermore following reliable information a group of 6 bandits with 6 motorcycles at Dan Aji forest around Yar Mallamai in Kankara LGA Katsina State, were arrested after troops immediately mobilized and laid ambush in the area

Suspected bandits, who invaded Dayau village in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara, were also neutralised when they fired sporadically while trying to escape on sighting the troops with one motorcycle recovered from the fleeing criminals

Another two suspected bandits, Dayyabu Abubakar and Yahaya Murtala, along Machika-Mararaba road were arrested by troops while another suspected bandits namely Haruna Hassan and Kabiru Abdullahi at Yankara Market and Angwan Boka, identified to be members of a bandits group terrorizing locals in the general area, were also arrested

Furthermore troops on clearance patrol destroyed several bandits’ camps in Daudawai village, Katsina and recovered two dane guns and one locally- made sword and 3 axes.

Troops, acting on intelligence, raided some suspected bandits’ camps at Gadawa general area with the bandits flawing the area before the troops arrived