Army foils banditry attacks, rescue victims in Katsina, Zamfara

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigerian Army operating under ”Operation SAHEL SANITY” have foiled banditry attacks in parts of Katsina and Zamfara states and also rescued some of the victims

Acting Director, Defense Media Operations, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko, who made the above disclosure through a press release made available to newsmen at Super Camp 4 in Faskari Katsina, said the troops have stepped up their quest to rout remnants of bandits and other criminal elements in the North West zone of the country.

He said “The gallant troops have relentlessly redoubled their efforts in this regard, recording more successes against the bandits and their collaborators across the Theatre’.

”On 12 September 2020, troops deployed at Dandume while on patrol rescued 2 (two) young girls kidnapped by bandits at Dandume LGA in Katsina State. The girls were rescued after a hot pursuit by the troops which forced the bandits to abandon their victims, escaping troops’ wrath by the skin of their teeth”

”The victims who were reportedly kidnapped on 18 August 2020 have been reunited with their families.”

The troops deployed at Yankara also arrested suspected bandits collaborator called Idris Isah from Yampa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, who is reported to be engaged in illicit activities with bandits.

The troops while responding to a distress call in Faskariteppedir also rescued 8 kidnapped victims from suspected bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area.