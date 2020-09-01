Art Exhibition: Dodorowski’s Artefacts From Our Future Past

Abba Makama, The Lost Okoroshi Image Tiff X Samsung Studio

Abba T. Makama’s third series of vibrant art; Dodorowski’s Artefacts from our Future Past, is a new series of vibrant paintings and sculptures, centered around his travel far into the future, that found him returning to the Past.

It was there that he met with his descendants, who shared with him these connected stories, symbols, and artefacts.

Throughout history, there are so many places art has allowed us to discover. Art, exists in many forms, as an expression of hope and despair, but always asking us to allow ourselves to become journeymen.

Over the last few months, past, present, and future have been reoccurring preoccupations in all our collective minds.

For some strange momentary glitch in the universe, we all seem connected through a collective experience. A timestamp that will journey with us until we transition to another place.

Makama’s voice remains unique and while in the past, it has been laced with joyful and pronounced satire. Here, we feel the weight and depth of emotion often overlooked in his unique aesthetic and visual language.

The journey requires the vulnerability of handwork, materiality, and unresolved abstracted narrative expression. In this body of work, we see sculptures made with cement, acrylics, plastic, wood, and lego, alongside vibrant and fervent acrylics on canvas.

Makama’s work is always presented to affect us, for us to be captivated and engaged. Described in the Foreword written by renowned art consultant Nkechi Cryan, “Dodorowski’s Artifacts from our Future Past” allows viewers to obtain new and broader knowledge of this unique artist, who exploits contemporary art’s ability both to challenge and enthrall its audience.

The exhibition is set to open on Sunday 6th September 2020 at 59 Raymond Njoku street, Ikoyi.