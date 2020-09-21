World News

As U.S. Election Nears, Iran Tones Down Its Posture in Iraq, Officials Say

By
0
Post Views: Visits 45

WASHINGTON—Iran has shifted its military strategy regarding U.S. forces in Iraq ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, reducing the number of rockets launched at bases and potentially withholding its response to the January killing of its top general, according to an intelligence assessment described by U.S. officials.

Some U.S. officials and analysts said Iran and its backed groups are unlikely to launch a provocative attack that could have the effect of rallying U.S. public support for President Trump in the…

Mother-of-two Mikki Starr found dead at Ohio home in seeming murder-suicide by husband Zachary Starr

Previous article

Beijing says support for Taiwan independence ‘doomed to fail’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News