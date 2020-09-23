Assassination of Plateau traditional ruler barbaric, devilish – Senator

A senator, Istifanus Gyang (PDP- Plateau), has described the assassination of a traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state, Bulus Janka, as inhuman, barbaric and devilish.

Mr Janka was reported killed on Monday night at his residence at Rasat in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, the lawmaker expressed worry over the growing attacks especially on traditional rulers.

“The murderous act is a thing of concern that the attacks have continued in spite of a series of peace-building engagements and dialogue has been undertaken at governmental and non governmental levels.



“It is worrisome that the crisis merchants are bent on blood-letting and terrorising communities and their traditional rulers in spite of all the efforts”, he said.

Mr Gyang called on the government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution.

According to him, if not tackled immediately, the lawless and blood-thirsty criminals and terrorists would be emboldened in their evil acts.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late royal father and the entire people of Plateau State.



Mr Gyang also prayed to God to grant the royal father eternal rest.

(NAN)

Related

Continue Reading