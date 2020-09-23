Assembly probes forged certificates, promotion denial in agency

From Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions has expressed worry over alleged cases of forged certificates and denial of promotions among officers of the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) in the state’s Ministry of Transport.

The chairman of the committee, Emeka Aforka, raised the concerns yesterday during the committee’s second sitting.

This followed a petition by one of the inspection officers, Mr. Charles Ayalogu, on alleged falsification, intimidation and inappropriate placement of workers in the department.

Aforka directed Transport Commissioner Afam Mbanefo to investigate the various issues raised in the petition, including requisite qualifications in the VIO in relation to appropriate placement of its officers.

He assured the people that the committee would do a thorough job.

“We advise you to liaise with the office of the Head of Service (HoS) to furnish the committee with all the documents and files of the officers mentioned in the petition to enable us investigate further on forged certificates in the VID.

“We also advise that nobody should be victimised in the course of carrying out his duties. We won’t tolerate any vindictive act. We want fair treatment for every officer.

“The Constitution empowers us to expose corruption and inefficiency in administration within our legislative powers. We expect to receive all relevant documents in two weeks to assist us investigate the matter to a logical conclusion,” Aforka said.

Mbanefo said there would be rectification of the records, promising that those found guilty would be dealt with.

“There’s a petition on wrong certification of some Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) who claimed to have Engineering certificates. “We’ve written to the Civil Service Commission and Head of Service to provide us with employment details and files to enable us cross-match it with what we have in our own ministry’s archives.

“The petitioner felt he has not been treated well and has a history issues with writing petitions. All the same, this will help put everyone in check to ensure the ministry’s activities are not disrupted,” he said.

The General Supervisor, VIO and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Transport, Raph Okoye, denied any imposter in his organisation.