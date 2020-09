Associate disputes marriage between Air Chief, Buhari’s minister

…Islam discourages secret marriage-Sheikh

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As news continued to spread on the purported marriage between the Nigerian Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Baba Abubakar and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, a VOA Hausa report has quoted a close friend of the Air boss describing the report as false.

It was reported that Sadique and Sadiya got married in a mosque located in the Maitama high brow area of Abuja on the 18th of September, 2020.

However, the VOA Hausa reported that when contacted on the matter, senior Air Force officers in Abuja said they were not aware of the marriage.

“Even an intimate friend of the Air boss, who was in charge of his affairs, said he had inquired from his friend the Chief of Air Staff, and he told him the story was a fallacy.”

A public commentator, Mohammed Usman, told the VOA that it won’t be a surprise if the duo decided to marry secretly.

“They are adults, they may decide to marry secretly in this period of pandemic to observe the protocol. Again, they are not children, they are senior citizens.

“But where the proverbial spider spins its cobweb, was that the Sadique has denied this marriage with the minister.

“So we should be careful, rumours shouldn’t be peddled, especially by media outlets that the public relied upon with confidence,” he said.

According to the VOA, associates of the minister who were contacted said they will not comment because they were not aware of such marriage took place.

In a related development, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh, told our correspondent, that the religion of Islam does not encourage secret marriage.

“Marriage should be publicised, celebrated. That is why even light beating of drum, the dof, was allowed during marriage, ” he said.

