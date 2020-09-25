ASUU is still on strike – UNILAG chairman

ASUU strike

By Adesina Wahab

Contrary to speculations making the rounds in the social media that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called off strike, nothing of such is the case, investigation by the Vanguard has shown.

Commenting on the development, the Chairman of the University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, told our correspondent on Saturday that nothing of such happened.

Ashiru, who is also a member of the National Executive Committee of the union, said the union was still on strike.

“If we are going to call off our going strike, there is process that will be followed and nothing of such has been done, ” he said.

Recall that the union embarked on strike early March, this year over some issues.

Vanguard