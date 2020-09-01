ASUU warns FG against reopening universities

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned the Federal Government against reopening universities without fully equipping them against COVID-19.

Speaking during a press conference in Jos, Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Bauchi zone, Prof. Lawan G. Abubakar, said the union was not averse to reopening of universities but measures against coronavirus must be taken.

“If the government goes ahead to open universities without fully taking into consideration necessary measures against COVID-19 anything that happens to students they should be held responsible.

“And the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly exposed the poor funding of our health institutions and particularly the educational institutions which further shows there are fundamental issues which needs to be address

“And the union is not saying the school should continue to remain closed but what the union is saying is that; neither the COVID- 19 pandemic nor the ASUU strike is the reason to justify the continue closure of the practice but fundamentally the government has failed.”

He added: “They have failed to address the obvious issues because there is no commitment.

“The facilities needed in the educational and health sector does not come to fruition yet. It is not all about pretending, you put protocols in place and there are no facilities to comply with the protocols.”

On the Integrated payroll and personnel Information System (IPPIS), the union raised the alarm over Accountant General of the Federation’s alleged attempts to impose payment on universities.

“We would want to advise AGF to assist Nigeria and Nigerians in curbing mega-corruption in the many MDAs that have recently been exposed in this bad light.

“We have mechanisms to check any form of corruption in Nigerian Universities, as is being done in University of Lagos now!”