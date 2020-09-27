At least 15 dead in Pakistan passenger van inferno

A man looks on at the wreckage of a burnt passenger van following an overnight accident in the Nooriabad area on a highway some 50 kilometers from Pakistan’s port city of Karachi late on September 26, 2020. – At least 13 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger van overturned and caught fire on a highway, local media reported. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

At least 15 people were killed when a passenger van travelling in southern Pakistan crashed and caught fire, officials said Sunday.

The van was carrying passengers from Karachi to Hyderabad city when it struck an object and careered off the road late Saturday.

“The death toll in the unfortunate accident has reached 15,” Owais Shah, the transport minister of Sindh province, told AFP.

Five other people were injured, three of them critically, he said.

Most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, said Faisal Edhi, head of the non-profit Edhi Foundation which runs the morgue the bodies were taken to.

Investigators were looking to see if a natural gas cylinder aboard the bus had contributed to the inferno.

Such incidents occur frequently on Pakistan’s roads, where speeding, dilapidated vehicles and badly maintained roads all contribute to the accident rate.

