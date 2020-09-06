World News At Least 4 Boats Sink During ‘Trump Boat Parade’ in Texas, Officials Say By Bryan Pietsch and Aimee Ortiz 9 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 14 No injuries were immediately reported at the event, which was taking place on Lake Travis. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments