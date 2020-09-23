Atanda eyes Super Eagles’ call-up

Hapoel Kfar Saba of Israel star, Sodiq Atanda, has urged Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to give him a chance to represent Nigeria at senior level.

The 27-year-old defender is a regular with Hapoel Kfar Saba team and one of the most consistent performers in the Israeli top league.

“I have been working hard to earn Super Eagles call this new season,” said Atanda. “My priority is to transform my performance to the national team. I want the coach to visit my team and see what I am doing.”

“I think Rohr has challenged Nigeria players to be in top form, and in fairness, the coach has been consistent in the criteria of good form for national team selections.

“I agreed with him based on the fact that everybody cannot be in the team. Even during my stint in the U-23 camp, the coach used to say that there are many good players waiting for a national team call,” Atanda said.

The Nigerian played a starring role as Hapoel Kfar Saba came from one goal behind to beat Bnei Yehuda 3-1 at Levita Stadium in Israel on Monday night.

The versatile defender hopes such performance would help his cause to play for the Super Eagles.

“Representing my county as a big privilege,” he said.“ I want the coach to give me a chance to be part of his formidable team for AFCON preparations, he can count on me if I have the chance to make it soon.”