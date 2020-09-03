Atiku rejects electricity tariff increase

By Samuel Oamen

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has rejected the 100 percent hike in electricity tariffs, dismissing it as “ill-timed and ill-advised”.

He said Nigerians need stimulus after the lockdown and not increased costs of living.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved an increase in electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2020.

The increment will be based on hours of electricity supply as against as against the previous categories of residential, commercial and industrial customers with different bands (A to E) depending on the level of supply.

For Ikeja Electric, a residential customer on single-phase receiving a minimum of 12 hours of supply will pay N42.73 per KWh up from N21.30 per kWh.

For Eko Electricity Distribution Company, a residential customer on single-phase receiving a minimum of 12 hours of supply will now pay N43.01 per kWh, up from N24 per kWh.

For Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, a residential customer on single-phase receiving between 12 to 16 hours of supply will now be charged N45.69 per KWh, up from N24.30 per kWh.

But Atiku, in a tweet on Thursday morning said: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”