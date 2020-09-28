Attacks On Zulum A Distraction – APC Governors

File photo: Governor -Atiku Bagudu

A coalition of Governors under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said the recent attacks on convoys associated with Babagana Zulum was a ploy to distract the Borno State Governor from ensuring that life returns to normal in the state.

A convoy transporting officials of the Borno State Government was attacked near Monguno town on Friday.

The officials were ambushed on their way to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum was expected to receive returning Internally Displaced Persons.

At least 11 security officials were killed.

On his way out of Baga on Sunday morning, another Zulum convoy was also attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor returned to Maiduguri unhurt.

In a statement condemning the attack, the APC Governors said there is evidence to show that the government is winning the war against terror in the state.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens,” the statement signed by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said.

“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives. In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State Government to return citizens in the State back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security

agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020 on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life returns to normal in Borno State.”

The Governors also asked the Federal Government to provide “more logistical support” to security agencies deployed to Borno.

“We, on our part, shall continue to support our colleague, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum,” the statement said. “We re-affirm our commitment to support our security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria.”