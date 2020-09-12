AttiFaya: Being an independent act in Nigeria isn’t easy

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Nigerian music act and songwriter, Destiny ‘AttiFaya’ Eghomwanre, has remarked that it’s difficult working as an independent act in Nigeria.

“Being an independent artiste isn’t easy in Nigeria as you have to fund yourself and every part of your music, but the sweet part is I get to decide what I want to do at my own time,” AttiFaya divulged.

Having worked with Reekado Banks, D’Prince, and Bella Alubo, among others, AttiFaya told The Nation his experience on his foray into music.

“It’s really a blessing to be able to do what I truly love for a living – recording, writing and performing music. I had always wanted to do this as it has been my passion for years. When Timaya discovered me at age 15, I knew it was going to be the beginning of something great, we dropped a record together titled ‘All the Way’ after which I went back to school. When I graduated from school was when I decided that I wanted to go into music full-time, and since then there has been no looking back. There have been ups and downs, but all lessons have contributed in making me the man, the artist I’m becoming.”

The singer and songwriter says it’s been easy getting duets with top music acts because of his talent and abilities.

“I have been privileged to work with a few Nigerian music artists including Timaya, Reekado Banks, Falz, Mayorkun, Ycee, Blaqbonez, D’Prince, and many more. A lot of them are my friends, so it’s easy to get them on a song because we’re always in studios together, working, sharing ideas. I also double as a songwriter, so sometimes I write with and for some of them,” he said.