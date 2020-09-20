Australian medical student Ricky Rosen, 21, goes viral with accent singing challenge

By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

A medical student has become a rising TikTok star thanks to his incredible vocals.

Ricky Rosen, from Sydney, has quickly amassed a large online audience with covers and singing challenges including one where he sings in five different accents, ranging from American to Scottish.

But while the 21-year-old has been delighting fans with videos on the app, he admits he put off singing as a career path for years due to a lack of confidence.

Ricky shared his first TikTok video on April 25, and has since attracted 330,000 followers and more than 3.7 million likes in the past six months.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Ricky admitted he was never confident enough in his abilities to enter reality TV singing contests and had never really ‘put [himself] out there’ before launching his TikTok page.

‘Realistically, I am at the beginning of whatever this journey is. I haven’t had to put myself out there besides the last couple of months, and I’ve been fortunate with the response,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

His most viral video, a clip singing Bubbly by Colbie Caillat in five separate accents, has more than 4.2million views.

‘I thought people might be interested in the video, but I really didn’t expect the response it got. I personally didn’t think they [the accents] were that good that people would actually like it. It was just something silly I’d do with friends and family to annoy them,’ he joked.

Playing the piano since the age of three, Ricky said he’s always been interested in music, but never actively pursued a career in it.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he decided to ‘bite the bullet’ and use his free time productively and creatively.

‘I moved back in with my family amid COVID-19 and it was a break from what I was doing with my studies. I just had a bit of free time and it was something that I knew I should be pursuing and wanted to put out there,’ he said, adding he’s now found the perfect balance between his studies and TikTok.

Ricky has been busy working on original music, and is excited to hopefully release his first single in October.