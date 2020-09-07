Auto Show postponed to 2021

The Los Angeles Auto Show has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its organisers have announced.

Earlier billed for this November, the LA Auto Show will now hold in May, next year.

The press preview days were scheduled for November 18 to 19 with the public show running from November 20 to 29. Now, the show will kick off for media on May 19 and open to the general public on May 21.

“Memorial Day weekend is a fantastic time for enhanced outdoor activations and product debuts. The LA weather creates exciting new opportunities for a spring show,” Lisa Kaz, LA Auto Show Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Assuming the rest of the next year’s auto show season goes as planned, this will make for a super busy spring. The New York Auto Show is scheduled for early April, the LA Auto Show will take place in May and the Detroit Auto Show will resume its new June dates. Auto lovers will be interested to see how, if at all, automakers shift their product debut cycles to accommodate.

The success of these shows hinges on the country’s ability to stop the spread of COVID-19. That’s been a struggle, to say the least, but hopefully these rescheduled auto show dates are far enough into the future that the events will be able to take place as planned.