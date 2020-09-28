Away with Igbo presidency, give us Biafra – IPOB

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has declared it will drop its agitation for Biafra on the basis of a promised Igbo Presidency come 2023.

It also restated its irrevocable resolve to observe the sit -at -home order by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on October 1st, 2020.

The proscribed group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, asked those who care for Igbo Presidency to take it and give them Biafra.

“To those who think we can drop our agitation for Biafra because of their promise of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023 must be smoking mind bending drugs because their hallucinations will not get them anywhere.

“Take your useless ‘Igbo Presidency’ and give us Biafra. Biafra is non- negotiable and very soon we shall restore our dream republic!”

He explained the sit- at- home was a peaceful protest of their discontent with injustices in the country.

“This order which is a peaceful protest of our discontent with the injustices, misrule, oppression, genocidal killings and other atrocities perpetrated by the government of Nigeria against Biafrans and other indigenous peoples in this British-created contraption must be observed throughout Biafraland.

“Any governor, political office holder, shameless poverty stricken Caliphate slave or Efulefu in Biafraland or anywhere in Nigeria who thinks he can endear himself to their Caliphate masters by issuing any counter directive must understand that what awaits every traitor in the history of liberation struggle is inevitably waiting for them.

“Those using the cover of political office to surrender Ebonyi State to the murderous Miyetti Allah terrorists and their counterparts using the name of inconsequential and roundly compromised socio-cultural groups to issue statements designed to attract Fulani patronage must be made to understand that treachery never pays.”

He said that all Biafrans are united in their resolve to lock Biafraland down on October 1, adding “no traitor can break our ranks or dent our resolve.

“All markets and business premises in Biafraland must remain closed from 6am to 6pm on October 1st. The same way, Biafran traders outside Biafraland should stay away from their shops and business environment on that day.

“All roads in Biafraland must be deserted. Every motor-park should be under lock and key, it must remain closed. Motorists, tricycle and motorcycle operators should keep-off all roads in Biafraland.

“More importantly, parents and guardians should not make the mistake of allowing their children to step outside or gather in large numbers as terrorists are planning a deadly attack on that very day.”

He advised all Biafrans and sympathisers all over the world, including their Oduduwa brothers and sisters to join in observing the order.