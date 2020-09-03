B3thaplug teases new single “What It Cost Me,” shares release date

B3thaplug will be dropping his latest single “What It Cost Me” in two weeks (September 20), this is the rappers first original offering in over a year.

The American-born Hip Hop artist uploaded a short video with numbers “20.9.20” on his Instagram and the words “Sept20th Be ready” was written boldly on the visuals to tease an impending release.

In a statement on theMedia 360 Company’s official website, B3 said “What It Cost Me” picks up where his last single before rebranding, left off.

“The song is about my personal struggles and the price I paid to be where I am today,” he said.

“Regardless, challenges are there for us to conquer and triumph over.”

The upcoming Othehello-produced number will be released under Ralo’s Famerica Records this fall.

