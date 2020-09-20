Baby delivered under Ajah bridge. (Photo: LASEMA)

The ambulance team of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday delivered a woman of a baby boy under the Ajah bridge in Lagos.

The woman, identified as Blessing Emmanuel, 35, gave birth at about 4:30 p.m., Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the LASEMA Director-General said in a statement.

“The lady who has no home nor family in Lagos is from Cross Rivers,” Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu said in the statement.

“Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care.”