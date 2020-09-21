Bad leadership, bane of Nigeria, says Bishop

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

THE Bishop of Onitsha Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev. Biereonwu Onuagha, has said the major problem with Nigeria is bad leadership.

Onuagha spoke on Sunday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, during the induction of Very Rev. Onyekachi Nwakanma as the Presbyter of Awka Circuit at Trinity Methodist Church.

The cleric noted that such a situation had led to near collapse of the country, nearly 60 years after its independence from the British colonialists.

He decried the current state of the country, saying Nigeria has drifted from bad to worse.

Onuagha said the present leaders of the country, many of whom he described as “selfish”, appeared to be hell-bent on running the country aground with bad leadership style.

The cleric recalled that before 2020, the Church had announced that it would establish dioceses in Nnewi and Awka to join Onitsha.

He said: “We are going to 60 years, and 60 years of this country is retrogressive, in my own thinking. We are retrogressing instead of progressing, and I feel very bad about it.

“First of all, let us look at the security situation of this country. It is zero. Our security is very bad. There is infiltration of miscreants everywhere. It is evident.

“We are so passive in this country. COVID-19 has given room to the government to close up all our institutions. They are not thinking about opening schools. I mean, we have a bunch of selfish people governing this country.”

He hailed the members for their commitment towards the growth of the Church.

The Bishop said two new dioceses would be created in Anambra to make them three.

“We are 30 years old in Awka and we have got about eight branches.

“Our next plan is to create Awka and Nnewi dioceses, in addition to the already existing Onitsha Diocese. We will get that done before 2022 runs out,” he said.