Baga ambush: Zulum meets families of fallen policemen, CJTF

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, last met families of policemen and civilian JTF volunteers killed in ambush attack on Friday by Boko Haram insurgents while on their way to Baga as his security backup

Zulum was at the headquarters of Borno State police command in Maiduguri where the bereaved families gathered to receive him.

He said: “I am purposely here to sympathise and condole with you, our brothers and sisters, the families of our deceased policemen.

‘’It is very unfortunate that the incident happened. May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may He grant you the strength to bear this huge loss.

“It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and I am pained by that incident. However, those men died as heroes, as patriots and as people that have brought honour to their families, even though we never wished that it happened.’’

He said the state government would offer support to the families of bereaved, explaining also that government would not publicly announce the nature of support, so it doesn’t appear as if the support equalled the values of the lives of those killed.

“Insha’ Allah, we shall do everything possible to support the families. The education of their children is very important, in addition to the support for their means of livelihood.

‘’I want to once again sympathize with the families on behalf of the grateful people of Borno State. I condole with the Borno State police command, the CP, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment,” the governor said.

Governor Zulum was also at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri to console those injured from the Baga ambush.

They consisted of policemen and volunteers in the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF.

Conducting the governor round, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Laraba Bello, explained that eight injured persons were brought to the hospital on Sunday, while five had been treated and discharged.

He said the remaining three were responding to treatment after sustaining gun shot injuries.

Vanguard