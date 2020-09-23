Bandit kills two vigilante members in Jigawa – Police

The police in Jigawa on Wednesday confirmed the killing of two vigilante members in Gwiwa local government area of the State.

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, in a statement said the police subsequently raided the suspects’ hideout and recovered arms and ammunition.

However, he said no suspect was arrested.

“During the raid, one of the prime suspects, named Bala Kama of Tinkishi village, took to his heels.

“The suspect allegedly killed the vigilante members and is also responsible for motorcycle snatching and armed robbery in the area,” the police official said.

Mr Jinjiri said the state’s police commissioner, Usman Gomna, has ordered “a complete raid of the suspects’ blackspot to check the proliferation of arms”.

He said following the raids at Kabaka Fulani settlement in the troubled Gwiwa LGA, “the police recovered two AK 47 rifles, 149 rounds of ammunition, five magazines, one magazine jacket and two knives.”

“It was suspected that the colour and calibre of the recovered empty shells at the scene where the two vigilantes were shot dead are the same with the ones found at the settlement.

“The case is under investigation at State CID as effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Mr Jinjiri said.

