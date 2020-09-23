Bandits kill district head in Plateau, behead man in Benue





• CP orders autopsy on lady allegedly killed by SARS in Abuja



• Group urges Buhari to probe Zaki Biam, Odi massacres



• Senate, Borno, army mourn soldier ambushed by Boko Haram



• FG condoles with Zulum over demise of monarchs

Gunmen yesterday killed the District Head of Foron in Barkin-Ladi Council of Plateau State, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.The chairman of Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO), Foron, Mr. Sale Dagalang, who witnessed the incident, said: “It happened about 8p.m. on Monday at Razat. He (Jang) had a phone call and moved outside his residence for good network. While making the call, gunmen, who had been hiding in a nearby maize farm, swooped on him, stabbed and shot him at close range and bolted.”



ALSO, bandits suspected to be herdsmen killed five persons at Tse Apera village in Guma Council of Benue State.

Tse-Apera is Governor Samuel Ortom’s village.A native, who simply identified himself as Tertsea Ator, told The Guardian that the herdsmen were moving from house to house to wake people from their sleep and opening fire on them.

MEANWHILE, The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of one Ifeoma Abugu, a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered a discreet investigation and autopsy on the corpse to unravel the cause of her death.

RELATEDLY, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the massacre of hundreds of persons in Benue and Bayelsa states between 1999 and 2007.

The group’s president, Mike Msuaan, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, explained that those behind the bloodshed needed to face the law.

CHAIRMAN of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has described the death of Commander of Sector 2 Military Command in Damboa, Borno State, Col. Dahiru Bako, as painful and disturbing.

The former Senate leader, in a condolence message yesterday, said the late Bako led a gallant life and paid the supreme price in defence of his fatherland.

Also mourning the army commander, who lost his life in an ambush by the terrorists, are the Nigerian Army and Borno State government.



Borno governor, Babagana Zulum, said in Maiduguri yesterday that the sacrifice by Bako and other gallant heroes would not be in vain.

In the same vein, spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Ado Isa, said Bako had led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush about 10a.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He explained that the troops latter cleared the ambush, killing scores of terrorists and recovering weapons and equipment.Bako, according to Isa, was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole to 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment, where he eventually died.

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Zulum over the recent passing of two monarchs.The Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Ibrahim Kyari Ibn El-Kanemi, died on April 27, 2020 and the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Aliyu Mustapha, passed on September 13.

Presenting the condolence letter yesterday in Maiduguri, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who led the Federal Government’s delegation, stated: “We have come to commiserate with the government and people of Borno over the death of our emirs in Bama and Biu.”He then prayed for the repose of the departed.

