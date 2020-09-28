Baptist Church protests killings of Christians in the North

By Ola Ajayi

Members of the Nigerian Baptist Convention Youth Conference, Sunday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, staged a protest against continued killings of their fellow Christians in the North.

The Christians, numbering hundreds, who displayed several placards with inscriptions, condemned the rising cases of insecurity, violence and other vices in the North and insisted that urgent steps must be taken by the Federal Government to stop further bloodshed.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read, “Enough of the bloodshed;

Stop Nigeria blood bath; Stop the killing, We need peace in our land, Arise oh Lord, and Say no more killing of innocent Nigerians, among others.

The protest march was carried out by some Baptist members from Taraba, North West and other parts in the premises of Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan at the weekend.

The President, NBCYC, Pastor Enunuaye Onajite, in a speech entitled, “In a time like this,” said, “The world is faced with myriad of challenges that call for alertness and doggedness. It was similar challenges that alerted Esther of her divine assignment. Had she failed, the world would have been in jeopardy. We are called as youths to understand the times, redeem the times because the days are evil.”

On the raging COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “The macro economic impact of the pandemic will likely be significant, even if the country manages to contain the spread of the virus. Nigeria has never been more unsafe like in recent time.”

“Nigerians are being killed daily. The dreaded and violent Boko Haram terrorists are killing Nigerians in the North-East, armed Fulani herdsmen are killing innocent farmers in the North-Central. Bandits are killing Nigerians in the North-West.”

“Kidnapping, armed robbery and associated crimes have taken over the entire south.

“We demand for a security council that would reflect the plurality of the nation, a true Nigerian Security Council and not Northern Nigerian Security Council.”

