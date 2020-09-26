Barcelona reject 150 million euro offer for Ansu Fati

Agency Reporter

The club were made aware of the bid by the teenager’s new agent, Jorge Mendes, a few days ago.

The offer included 125 million euros in transfer fees, plus another 25 million in add-ons based on the player’s performance.

Barcelona, though, didn’t want anything to do with the offer and refused to enter negotiations over the sale of the 17-year-old.

Earlier this year, a club was prepared to pay 100 million euros for Ansu Fati – another bid relayed to Barcelona by Mendes, even though he wasn’t the player’s agent then – but the Catalans have never considered letting the forward go.

The name of the club who have made this latest bid worth 150 million euros is unknown, but the English press have reported that Manchester United have strong interest in Ansu Fati.

The Red Devils want to sign a stellar forward as they try to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea once more.

Ansu Fati has recently become a first-team player at Barcelona, which has seen his release clause rise from 170 million euros to 400 million.

At the moment, the Spanish international hasn’t signed a contract extension at the Camp Nou, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.