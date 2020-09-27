Barely 48 Hours After Killing 30 Of His Escorts And Civilians, Boko Haram Attacks Gov. Zulum’s Convoy Again

Again, Gov. Zulum’s convoy is attacked barely 48 hours after the last one.

Barely 48 hours after some members of dreaded Boko Haram group ambushed the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum along Cross Kauwa-Baga road in Borno state leaving over 30 people dead including 10 policemen and 4 soldiers, the insurgents, again, on Sunday evening, laid an ambush along the Monguno- Maiduguri axis and attacked the returning convoy.

Monguno is located at the northern part of Borno and is about 80km drive to Maiduguri.

Monguno hosted thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) mostly from Marte, Baga, Kukawa, Dikwa and other surrounding Local Government Areas.

Sources told Vanguard that the attack led to the shooting of a back tyre of the vehicle/bus conveying Journalists attached to the governor, but the driver manoeuvred and drove the vehicle on the flat wheel to escape the scene.

Details are still sketchy at the moment, however, one of the Journalists in the affected vehicle who wanted his identity masked told Vanguard that the convoy ran into another Boko Haram ambush about 50km away to Maiduguri.

Unfortunately, the Journalist’s cell phone lines went off due to poor network, but investigation revealed that no casualty recorded in the latest Sunday ambush.

More details later

