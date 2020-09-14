Bayelsa council workers to get N30,000 pay

From Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State is working towards ensuring that local government workers benefit from the N30,000 new minimum wage, it has been learnt.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo spoke on Sunday when a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) visited his office.

The delegation was led by NULGE President Akpos Ekiegha.

A statement by Ewhrudjakpo’s media aide, Doubara Atasi, restated the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare, saying the process to implement the minimum wage was underway.

According to him, a committee has been set up for that purpose. He assured the people that government was also working towards implementing workers’ promotion at all levels to foster motivation, career growth and progression.

He said: “The minimum wage committee will work on the report which will be reviewed before implementation. We are also looking into implementing promotions; we will harmonise the promotions for both health workers and local government employees.”

On the issue of identity cards, the deputy governor said it was the duty of every organisation to provide them for its workers, and so urged the councils and Rural Development Areas (RDAs) to shoulder the responsibility.

Ekiegha praised the government for prioritising the needs of workers despite the economic situation. He also appealed to the government to implement workers’ promotion and other entitlements.