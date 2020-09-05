Bayelsa seeks residents’ cooperation on delayed road expansion

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has sought the understanding and cooperation of the residents on the road expansion project going on in Etegwe-Edepie roundabout.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Moses Teibowei, made the plea on Friday when he and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Johnson Dagana, and other top management team of the ministry did on the spot assessment of the project.

Speaking at the site, Teibowei stated that the project would have been completed before he assumed office but was put to a halt to enable Shell Petroleum Development Company to locate and identify its pipelines routes at the roundabout.

He, however, assured Bayelsans that the ministry would return to site next week and that the project would be fully executed by the end of October this year.

Teibowei, therefore, called for understanding and patience among the residents, saying that the government was committed to deliver on the project.

Meanwhile, an aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Ebieridei Ambaiowei, has withdrawn from the party’s senatorial primary slated for Saturday.

Ambaiowei, in a letter addressed to the Secretary of the PDP in the state, said: “Let me sincerely our great party for the dispassionate consideration of my appeal which resulted in my subsequent clearance to contest in the party primary. However, permit my humbly withdrawing forthwith from the party primary.”