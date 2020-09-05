Bayelsa West: Dickson clinches senatorial ticket

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, has clinched the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election slated for October 31.

The returning officer of the PDP national panel, Mr Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Dickson as the validly nominated candidate at the party’s special primary election held on Saturday at Sagbama town, headquarters of the Bayelsa West senatorial district.

The former governor, who had no opposition in the exercise, polled 334 votes out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

In his remarks, Dickson commended the people for their “dedication, loyalty, support and prayers” throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

He promised the people that he would not fail them, saying that Bayelsa West, Bayelsa, and indeed the Ijaw nation needed very strong voice and representation at the National Assembly especially at a time when controversial bills like the Water Resources bill were being reintroduced into the National Assembly.

Dickson said that he had always been in the vanguard of the defence of the people on sensitive matters such as the water resources bill, restructuring, resource control, revenue allocation, and others.

He called on the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas that make up the senatorial district, to be resolute in defence of the long-standing power-sharing agreement between the two local government areas making up the district.

The former governor said: “I am a proponent of the zoning. This will make Sagbama and Ekeremor become more united in the interest of posterity. I will spearhead it.

“We will defeat those who are working against the interest of the Ijaw nation. After the primaries, there should be an operation to deliver your unit, ward, and your community.”

The primary was heralded by pomp and power as many persons trooped out to welcome Dickson into his local government.



At the Sagbama entrance on East-West Road, a lot of activities took place. Musicians, youths, women, and traditional rulers were on the ground to receive Dickson into the area.

At the venue of the primary election, the primary was like a carnival as many party PDP faithful thronged the venue to drum their support for Dickson. Commercial activities were also not left out as many foods and wine vendors came to sell their wares.