BB Naija’s Nengi Reveals the Real Reason why she Rejected Ozo’s Proposals

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, one of the female finalists of Big brother Naija season 5, has given reasons why she never accepted Ozo’s relationship proposal when he was in the house.

Recently evicted housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo during his stay in the house always made his admiration and affection for Nengi public.

He also proposed a relationship to Nengi several times which she always turned down.

Nengi all the time insisted she was not ready for a relationship with Ozo or had another relationship outside the house she intends to keep.

However, after Ozo’s eviction from the show on Sunday, Nengi broke down in tears, saying Ozo was her closest friend in the house and does not want him to leave just yet.

After Ozo’s eviction, Laycon asked Nengi why she refused to have a relationship with Ozo despite their closeness.

Nengi said she takes her time before dating anyone and was not sure if he could tolerate her excesses.

“It will take time for me to date anyone because I need to be friends first and be sure he can deal with the excesses, she said.

“I like Ozo a lot, cried in the diary room several times because of him but I need to be outside the house before I make any decision.

“Most of my exes were my longtime friends before we started dating because I know the kind of person I am.

“When I fall in love it is really deep, she said.

