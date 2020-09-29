BBN runner-up, Dorathy a proud ambassador of Delta, says Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday described Big Brother Naija (BBN) 2020 first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor, as a “proud ambassador of the state for displaying leadership traits.”







Okowa, while congratulating Bachor’s achievements, assured her and other talented Deltans of the government’s support to achieve their dreams.







The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa IIfeajeka, said the 24-year-old Dorathy from Ute-Okpu in the Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, had displayed leadership traits that distinguished her as a model for young persons in Delta and beyond.







The governor stated that he wasn’t surprised that she became the last woman standing out of 10 women among 20 housemates in the competition.







“We are glad she related very well with the housemates and survived all the evictions and avoided controversies in the house. She has portrayed the Delta character of being well behaved and a worthy ambassador of the state,” the governor stated.

