BBNaija 2020: I can still date Prince outside the House – Tolanibaj

On Sunday, August 30, Big Brother pulled the rug from under the housemates in an eviction twist no one saw coming. All the housemates were called to stand up by Ebuka, eviction style, and without giving the housemates an opportunity to vote who they wanted out of the house, Tolanibaj was evicted.

Tolani who had never been in the bottom four was definitely shocked to be out of the house. She said as much to Ebuka on the live stage, claiming that her Saturday night energy was going to be missed and that Big Brother just needed to shock the audience, which led to her eviction.

According to the BBNaija graph showing the bottom six housemates released after the show, Tolanibaj was the second housemate with the least votes.

On a media tour organised by Betway, the headline sponsor of BBNaija Lockdown one of the first questions Tolanibaj was asked was about her relationship with Prince, as well as the conversation she had with Erica about Neo.

She was quick to clarify that she only said that she was attracted to Neo, not that she was interested in pursuing a relationship with him. She said, “Nigerians need to know the difference between finding someone attractive and liking someone.”

The ex-housemate explained that if Neo was available and single, she might have made a move, but Neo and Vee were together in the house and she respects boundaries, “If Neo and Vee have a relationship and I try to get close to Neo, I feel it’s a shame on my character.”

She admitted that she and Prince definitely had feelings for each other, however, they speak different love languages, which put some strain on their relationship.

Though she thinks Erica is most likely to win the competition, Tolanibaj is definitely rooting for Prince saying, “I look forward to having a relationship with Prince outside the house”, admitting that she was attracted to his “tall, dark features”.

Now that she’s out, Tolani is going to continue with her media and A&R activities. She’ll also continue to push her Youtube channel, and pursue new interests in real estate and whatever else the future holds for her.

