BBNaija 2020: Laycon becomes first housemate ever to hit 1m followers on Instagram while still in the house

By David Royal

Laycon has become the first housemate in the Big Brother Nigeria lockdown house to have one million followers on his Instagram page.

This is a record-breaking achievement because, since the inception of the reality show, no housemate has ever reached one million followers on Instagram while still in the Big Brother House.

It is believed that Laycon won the heart of viewers through his stay in the house which has reflected in the rapid increase in followers on Instagram.

The second most followed housemate in the lockdown edition is Kiddwaya who has 885k followers as at the time of filing this report.

He’s closely followed by disqualified housemate, Erica who has 872k followers while Nengi has 851k followers.

Vanguard News Nigeria