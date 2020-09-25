Daily News

BBNaija 2020: Nengi predicts Laycon might win N85 million grand prize

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nengi has given reasons Laycon might emerge winner of the ‘lockdown edition Sunday.

Nengi during her diary session told Biggie that Laycon is a great guy and is intelligent.

According to her, most DJs who visit the house always hail him.

She said, “ I feel Laycon is a great guy, great personality and he is intelligent.

“ I feel like watching from the outside, viewers will like him. I have always felt he is a strong competitor.

“Anytime Djs come to the party they always hail him.”

