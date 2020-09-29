BBNaija 2020: Nengi reveals she really likes Laycon

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate, Nengi has revealed that she likes Lacycon who emerged as the winner of the Show.

Nengi during an interview with Ebuka Obiuchendu was asked how she and Laycon became close pals to an extent of becoming dance buddies.

He also asked her what her attraction towards Laycon was that gave him the access to always rock her during the jacuzzi and Saturday night parties.

In her response, Nengi said she felt comfortable with her relationship with Laycon and the way they always rocked each other because he danced the same way she loves to dance.

“I just like Laycon kind of person, I just like the fact that when we go to the party he can dance with me.

“I feel like he dances the kind of dance I like to dance.

“I don’t know if it makes sense but I feel like I enjoy dancing with him.

“I also feel like he is a really caring person and I like him, like I really like him,” she said.

