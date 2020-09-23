BBNaija 2020: Presenter reveals how winner will emerge

Agency Reporter

Mr. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the presenter of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality Show Season Five ‘Lockdown’, says a grand winner, will emerge through the number of votes accrued to a housemate.

Obi-Uchendu disclosed this on his official twitter page @Ebuka, where he wrote “How your favorite BBNAIJA housemate will ‘fly’ into the top spot on Sunday…But only if you vote”.

The Big Brother Lockdown Season five which started on July 19, with 20 housemates is gradually coming to an end leaving only five housemates to jostle for the N85 million grand prize.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the BBNaija season five would end on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The successful housemates that have scaled through to the final are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee.

Meanwhile, Laycon fans solicit more votes for him as Aderibigbe Abayomi wrote “Don’t take your eyes off the prize.

“The ultimate goal is to massively vote Laycon to win the top prize. Please, keep voting Laycon. It ain’t over till the N85m is won. VOTE Laycon”.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

In 2019, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other mouth-watering gifts.

(NAN)