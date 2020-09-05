BBNaija 2020: Wathoni reveals her love interests, opinion on other Housemates

Wathoni

By Ayo Onikoyi

It wasn’t such a huge surprise when BBNaija Housemate, Wathoni was evicted from the show last Sunday. The Housemate probably must have been expecting to go home, as she had been in the bottom four a number of times. Perhaps she thought she had been given an extra week when Tolani’s name was called first, that was not to be.

Evicted housemates after they’ve gotten a day or two to settle back into the real world, were ushered by Betway, BBNaija Lockdown headline sponsor, to their first set of media appearances.

Wathoni, who had gotten into a ‘relationship’ with Brighto a week before her eviction from the house, was asked about her seemingly flighty feelings for the men in the Big Brother house.

First, she was pining for Kiddwaya when that didn’t pan out, she moved towards Eric, and when he got evicted, she started considering Brighto. She defends herself, “I didn’t go to the house to look for a man. Things just happened.”

She also addressed her feelings for Kidd saying that she was not particularly hurt that Kidd chose Erica, explaining that she was merely attracted to him for a while, and had moved on. About her disagreements with Erica, she said, “What happened with me and Erica is a mixture of so many things. We’ve resolved it now.”

She was asked about the relationship between Ozo and Nengi and had this to say, “I’ve always said Nengi loves attention and Ozo gives her the attention, but Ozo really has feelings for Nengi. I can’t speak for Nengi’s side.”

Regarding her burgeoning affections for Brighto, she explained that she doesn’t know what Brighto wants. But admits that they got really close in the House. She, however, thinks the relationship might have ended.

She admits that she is going to miss Trikytee, who she described as a “big brother”, she also thinks that Laycon might win the competition, because the audience is able to relate to his story and what he represents. She, however, hopes Ozo wins, because “he’s a great guy.”

