BBNaija : Dorathy Is Cunning And Fake – Wathoni (video)

Wathoni who was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house last Sunday, August 30, has revealed what she thinks about Dorathy.

In an interview with Betway, Wathoni talked about her heated argument with Erica, what she thinks about Dorathy, why she loved cuddling in bed with Brighto and her three triangles in the House.

According to her, Dorathy is cunning and fake. Wathoni was evicted on Sunday alongside Tolanibaj and Brighto her love interest.

The two female housemates were both interested in BrightO, who has also been evicted from the show.

Meanwhile Dorathy has expressed regrets over Brighto’s eviction.

When asked how she felt about his eviction, Dorathy said she regrets not having personal conversations with Brighto before he got evicted.

“I wish I had more conversation with Brighto

“I wish we spoke personally and I didn’t just walk past him most times.”

Recall that Dorathy had told Wathoni that she has no true feelings for Brighto but just lust.

She gave way for Wathoni to be with Brighto because she valued their friendship more.

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur, a single mother who juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog. She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.

Wathoni revealed that she intended to shake some tables during her stay in the house but somehow she was unable to do so.

The mother of one also revealed that she would love to work with Tricky Tee after she show.

Wathoni spoke about Kiddwaya, who she revealed is in the house to catch fun.

Dorathy is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos State. Dorathy’s full name is Dorathy Bachor. BBNaija Dorathy was born in Lagos State. She attended the Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun State between 2012 and 2016 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting .

Click Link to watch the video=== https://youtu.be/YOVqEsFmgH8

