BBNaija enthusiast predicts Laycon as winner of Sunday’s grand finale

Agency Reporter

Mr. Desmond Urama, a Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown 2020 enthusiast, says Layton, one of the housemates, will emerge overall best in the Sunday grand finale of the live TV show.

Urama who operates a TV viewing centre for European League Football on Ogururu Road, Nsukka, made the prediction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said that Laycon had been an interesting and intelligent team player among the BBNaija housemates.

“Laycon, since the commencement of the contest has been a good team player who relates to every member of the house freely as well as contributes meaningfully to every discussion and activity.

“If you check viewers’ voting, Laycon has been receiving the highest votes since the TV show started.

“I have no doubt that Laycon will win that N85 million total package price of BBNaija TV show on Sunday’s grand finale,” he said.

According to Urama, the only person that will pose a little challenge to Laycon is Dorothy who will come second during the grand finale.

“The only person I see that will pose a little challenge to Laycon is Dorothy because many people also like her performance and how she relates with other housemates,” he said.

The enthusiast noted that the eviction of Ozo would affect the morale and performance of Nengi who derived much strength, love, and courage from him.

“If Ozo is among the finalists, he will have posed a serious challenge to Laycon because, psychologically, Laycon respects Ozo and sees him as a big guy and public figure,” he said.

NAN reports that the 10-week BBNaija 2020 lockdown show will end this Sunday and the winner will smile home with N85 million worth of the price, including an SUV car, among other gifts.

(NAN)