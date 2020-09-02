BBNaija : Erica Cannot Perform Without Kiddwaya – Vee

Big Brother Naija housemate Vee has said Erica cannot perform well as head of house without Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya and Erica have been seen cuddled up and sharing romantic moments in the house since they became lovers.

Vee who got angry during the wager task on Tuesday said Erica does not know how to get things done as a leader without Kiddwaya involved.

According to her, this is the reason housemates are finding it difficult to cooperate with her.

The BBNaija housemate made this known while having a private conversation with Laycon.

“We are always cooperative when Ozo is head of house because he is diplomatic but Erica on the other hand leans on Kiddwaya to get things done.

Victoria Adeyele fondly called “Vee” is a 23 musician based in Lagos, Nigeria. Vee, as she is popularly known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

BBNaija Vee performed at the 2019 Palmwine Music Festival, held at Cargo, London, England. The Palmwine Music Festival is an annual music event launched in 2017 by Lagos-based indie hip-hop duo, Show Dem Camp.

BBN Vee says she considers performing at the 2019 edition of the Palmwine Music Festival a great achievement.

Vee also said she likes muscular guys. The 23-year-old singer said in her BBNaija introductory clip that her biggest turn-on in a guy is muscle.

