BBNaija : Erica Confirms She And Kiddwaya Had S3x (video)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica, has confirmed she and her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, had s3x while they were in the Head of House lounge.

In the fourth week of the game, Erica won the Head of House challenge and chose Kiddwaya, her love interest, as her deputy and had the opportunity to share the lounge with him.

Her discussion with Neo on Wednesday night September 2, confirmed Erica and Kidd did some ”crazy things” while in the lounge.

While speaking with Neo in the kitchen, Erica said she did everything in that lounge.

If they show videos of all the things that happened in that Head of House lounge…even me I don’t want to watch it” she said laughing

An inquisitive Neo then asks her ”Blowjob?” and she responded ”I did everything”

Neo pushed further by asking ”You had sex?”, Erica responded nodding her head in the affirmative and said ”Every single thing”

Earlier this week Big brother Naija housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has advised his lover Erica, to put her emotions aside and focus on the game.

He said:

“You can’t afford not to be focus, or any emotional ways you’re feeling about your friends or whatever. You’ve to just put it at the back of your mind that like I am here for a reason, i am this far in, i am no longer Erica from before. I’m a different kind of Erica, So you need to show that side of you, because people are watching you, and i want to see that strong independent Erica.

“You’ve been on your own for how many years now. So you can’t be here and feel exhausted. You need to show the strong side of you. Only 3 weeks left, put your emotions aside and focus. You don’t need people here, everyone is in a group already. The only people they like here is Dora and Ozo. You can’t trust anyone here.”

Like this: Like Loading...