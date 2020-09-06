BBNaija: Erica Disqualified From Big Brother Show After Violating House Rules

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Erica, has been disqualified from the game after getting a third strike.

The disqualification came after her outburst on Saturday night.

Big Brother found Erica guilty of verbally assaulting Laycon, adding that her words to Laycon graduated from mere insults to complete disrespect to her housemate and the whole Big Brother Naija process.

She was also found guilty of peeping through the cameras to see the production team of the show which is termed a disrespect to the organizers.

Like this: Like Loading...