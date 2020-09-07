BBNaija : Erica Earns $19,000 Less Than 24 Hours After Disqualification

Less than 24 hours after her disqualification, Erica has earned over $19,000.

Erica fans known as ‘Elites’ started a ‘GoFund me’ just minutes after her disqualification.

In less than three hours, it was funded with over $13,000 of the targeted $100,000.

A description underneath the campaign page reads: “For Erica Nlewedim, the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end – To realize some of her hopes and aspirations.”

However Chief Executive Officer CMC cars, Chidi Mike, also took to his Instagram to promise Erica N2million among other donations.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.

Big Brother also reiterated the rules of the reality show while addressing the Housemates on Sunday evening.

He said: “BBNaija rule book clearly states in Article 18 sub-section 1 that other types of violence, including provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation may be punished by Big Brother in any way Big Brother chooses.”

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim is a 26 years old actress and commercial model from London, England. Shewas one of the housemates in the Lock down season 5 2020 edition of Africa biggest reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

She is the only child of her mother and was able to see her father for the first time three years ago. Her family life is not balanced because her father has not been part of her life.

She studied Business Administration at Covenant University and graduated at the age of 19. She started her acting career in 2015 and she intends to pursue it even after leaving the BBNaija house.

Erica loves to be independent and she is not happy when she finds it hard to identify her as an actress.

One of her greatest achievements in life is graduating from film school in London, producing her first short film with a team in Birmingham, and being in the movie, Hire a Woman.

The words she lives by are “at the end of your life be satisfied because you have achieved all your goals, touched so many lives, and love greatly.

She loves reading motivational books and watching real estate sales videos on YouTube.

